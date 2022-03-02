New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are working together for the first time for Luv Ranjan's untitled project. Now, the makers of the untitled project have revealed yet another release date for the untitled film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha and Ranbir's untitled film will now release in cinemas next year in Holi, which is March 2023. Initially, the film was supposed to release on 26th January 2023.

The official Twitter account of Luv Films posted the update. "Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor and @ShraddhaKapoor will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan and @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar @LuvFilms @TSeries," the tweet read.

This film was announced in the year 2019 and since then makers have postponed the release dates many times. With this untitled film, Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen space for the first time. The film also marks their first collaboration with Luv Ranjan.

After delivering back-to-back super hits like the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', Ranjan is currently busy finishing his next untitled romantic comedy with Ranbir and Shraddha. While there has been a lot of speculations regarding the other cast of the film and its story, the details of the highly-anticipated project have been kept under wraps by the makers.

But, reportedly, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor who will play Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen parents. The untitled next, starring Ranbir and Shraddha is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar.

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir Kapoor, the actor was last seen in 'Sanju' which was a biopic on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in 'Brahmastra', which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. Shradhha was last seen in 'Baaghi 3' alongside Tiger Shroff.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted in Agra attending the wedding of their director Luv Ranjan to Alisha Vaid on February 20.

Posted By: Ashita Singh