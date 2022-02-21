New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's Wedding Season in Bollywood! Following Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar and Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur's star-studded wedding, Director Luv Ranjan also got married. He tied the knot with his long-time partner Alisha Vaid on February 20 in a lavish hotel in Agra. The wedding in a plush hotel in Agra turned out to be a starry affair as several Bollywood celebs were spotted attending the wedding and arriving at the venue.

Co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor twinned in white for the wedding celebration. Lovebirds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were also snapped holding hands and deep in conversation at the venue. Apart from them, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Patralekha, Raj Kummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Pritam, Dinesh Vijan also attended Luv's and Alisha's wedding.

See Pics from Luv Ranjan's wedding here:

On Monday, after the wedding happened many celebs were also snapped exiting the venue. Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Sharma, musician Pritam, and filmmaker Dinesh Vijan among others were snapped by the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan and Alisha's hush-hush wedding was hosted at a five-star hotel in Agra, overseeing the historic Taj Mahal. For the unversed, Alisha Vaid and Luv are college sweethearts and their common interest in arts brought the couple closer.

As per BT, "Luv and Alisha wanted to keep their wedding extremely private and away from the media glare. Luv is fiercely guarded about his personal space. That’s the reason he has never uttered a word about anything except his work.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Luv is a director and known for movies such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’. The director is currently working with Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor on an untitled project and the film also features, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh