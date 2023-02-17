Ranbir Kapoor Says TJMM Song ‘Pyar Hota Hai Kayi Baar’ Not Based On His Personal Life | Watch

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented stars in the industry and is busy promoting his highly anticipated project with Shraddha Kapoor 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.' The film is directed by hitmaker Luv Ranjan and is set to be a unique love story. Shraddha and Ranbir will be seen together on screen.

With promising songs and fascinating scenes in the trailer, the makers have released two songs from the film. One of the songs titled, 'Pyar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' caught the attention of the audience, claiming the song to be related to Ranbir Kapoor's personal experiences in life.

However, during the promotion of the film, Ranbir Kapoor clarified that it is based keenly on entertainment purposes and is not about his personal life. The actor said, "This song is 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai'. Main yeh bayaan kar deta hoon ki yeh mera kuch 'biopic' wala gaana nahi hain."

He further asserted, "My character in this film is not of a casanova. I help people who have problems in their love lives. I come up with solutions for their problems. I'm a break-up artist. So please, yeh kuch biopic nahi hain. It is not based on my life."

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor got the title of Bollywood's casanova for his long list of girlfriends, before tying the knot with actress Alia Bhatt. The actor was in a relationship with Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Mahira Khan.

Talking about 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' the film revolves around two oddballs pretending to fall in love with each other, however, they have hidden motives. The cast also includes Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, and more.

Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's film 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. It is touted to be an action film.