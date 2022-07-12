Ranbir Kapoor Says 'Spending Time With Alia Bhatt' Makes Him Happiest | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is promoting his upcoming movie 'Shamshera' in a very unique manner. The actor went to the reality show and also made some funny videos for the promotion of Shamshera. Now, he has answered some interesting questions while playing with some adorable puppies. Answering one of the questions, Ranbir said that spending time with his wife and actress Alia Bhatt makes him the happiest. This video is winning the internet.

Sharing the video, the official Instagram account of YRF wrote, "Cuteness overload alert! Ranbir Kapoor with VIPs - Very Important Puppies on Pup It Up. Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

The interviewer asked Ranbir 'what makes you happiest'. To this Ranbir answered, "spending time with my wife". He also said that he would like to be stuck on an island with the director SS Rajamauli and Arijit Singh. Talking about the film, Ranbir said that shooting action scenes were very challenging, but they have come out very 'cool'.

Earlier, YRF shared a fun video of Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. In the video, there are two versions of Ranbir, the first Kapur with 'u' and the other one is Kapoor with 'oo'. Ranbir hilariously roasts himself in the video, talking about his career and his marriage with Alia. Sharing the video, the official Instagram account of YRF wrote, "Double the role, double the fun! This time it's Ranbir vs... RANBIR on The Other Kapur Show. Watch the clash of the season here. Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Shamshera is set in the 1870s under British Colonisation. Ranbir Kapoor's character is a dacoit, who loots people during weddings and festivals. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Vaani Kapoor plays the role of a dancer and Ranbir Kapoor's love interest. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is an antagonist in the film, who works for British officers.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera will hit the theatres on July 22, 2022. The movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla.