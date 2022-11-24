Ranbir Kapoor's Rugged Look From 'Animal' Sets Internet On Fire | See Pics

RANBIR Kapoor is currently busy working on his upcoming film 'Animal' and will be donning a rugged look for the film. Some pictures from the sets of Animal have gone viral and the Brahmastra can be seen wearing white clothes, drenched in blood.

Fans have expressed their excitement after seeing the actor's intense transformation.

Earlier, the star cast of Animal was shooting at Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi palace in Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor's fan pages posted pictures from the Pataudi Palace. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor can be seen together.

Ranbir Kapoor shooting for animal in Delhi 😭

(He is looking hot 🥵♥️) pic.twitter.com/z1IqYqwQ5Y — • (@ranbirrcomfort) July 25, 2022

Anil Kapoor wore an all-black formal outfit and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in a clean-shaven look and sported a black outfit.

The star cast was in Himachal as well and pictures from the city also surfaced on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna will play the role of the leading lady in Animal as the makers were looking for a fresh on-screen pair. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was supposed to play the female lead in the film. But the actress opted out of the project.

Parineeti recently opened up about her decision to leave the film. In an interview with India Today, Parineeti said that these things happen. "These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you,” she said.

She will reportedly work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in the film Chamkila. According to reports, the shooting dates of Chamkila will clash with Animal.

Talking about Animal, the movie is a gangster drama film that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster and also starred Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

He will be seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy opposite Shraddha Kapoor.