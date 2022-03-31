New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor is suffering from Dementia, revealed nephew Ranbir Kapoor in an interview during the promotions of his late father Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharma Ji Namkeen'.The news of his diagnosis was revealed by Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview with NDTV.

During the interaction, Ranbir mentioned that Randhir recently watched his father Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' and had been asking for him.

"My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, came to me after the film and said, 'Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let's call him'. Art crosses the boundaries of medical conditions... And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that," Ranbir shared with the news portal.

Dementia is a loss of cognitive functioning - thinking, remembering, and reasoning. The loss of cognitive functioning goes to an extent where it starts interfering with a person's daily life and activities. A person who suffers from dementia can't control their emotions and their personalities change.

Rishi Kapoor had died due to cancer on April 30, 2020, just before he could complete filming for 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. Thankfully, Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to finish the film. Earlier, Ranbir had opened up about how keen his father was to complete his film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' while battling cancer.

In a video, he had said, "The show must go on -- you all have heard it but I have seen my father live that. After his demise, we thought the film wouldn't get completed. We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us. And that's when Mr. Paresh Rawal stepped in. It was very generous of him to take up this challenge."

Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh