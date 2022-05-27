New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday bash was clearly a star-studded affair. Several Bollywood stars gathered at Karan's birthday party to celebrate his special day. We also witnessed the reunion of our favourite stars once again. Now, a video has surfaced on social media in which Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Neetu Kapoor can be seen dancing to the iconic song of late actor Rishi Kapoor 'Dafliwale'.

In the video, Ranveer dances with dafli at the party and Karan joins him. Ranveer gives the dafli to Ranbir and all three dance together. Then, Neetu Kapoor also joins them and dances with Karan.

Take a look at the video:

Neetu Kapoor shared the video on her Instagram story in which she can be seen dancing with Karan and wrote, "Dafliwale with my favourite Karan Johar."

Earlier, another video of Shah Rukh Khan dancing at Karan Johar's party went viral on social media. In the video, SRK can be seen dancing to his iconic song 'Koi Mil Gaya'. The song is from Karan Johar's debut directorial, which starred SRK along with Rani Mukerji and Kajol. Navya Nanda and Maniesh Paul can also be seen dancing to the song. Netizens are loving this video of Shah Rukh Khan. One person wrote, "When gentleness meets swaggy moves", meanwhile, another person commented, "OMgg, woww my lovely ".

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday. The birthday bash was attended was several B-town celebrities including Twinkle Khanna, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Amrita Arora, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, among others. Hrithik Roshan was also present at the party with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone didn't attend the party as Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film and Deepika is at the Cannes Film Festival.

