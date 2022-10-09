Ranbir Kapoor Raises Temperature In Unseen Pics From Brahmastra's Look Test | See Here

BRAHMASTRA has become one of the biggest hits of this year and is still running successfully at the box office. The movie has made the audience even more excited about its second instalment. For the film, Ranbir Kapoor had to physically transform himself as he goes from a normal man to a man with superpowers.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared his look test for Brahmastra. Fans are going gaga over these pictures as Ranbir looks dapper and can be seen flaunting his abs. Ranbir's trainer and lifestyle coach Kunal Gir first posted these pictures on Instagram. Sharing these pictures, he wrote, "This one is for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans. These are unseen pics taken during a look test in Bulgaria."

Meanwhile, all the songs from Brahmastra are out now. Talking about the music album, Ayan Mukerji wrote, "Brahmāstra One’s story begins on the day of Dussehra within the movie, and so it felt right to target this date to have our music album ready! (I called it out in an earlier post of mine)"

He added, "Now this beautiful auspicious festive day is here… and after many days of continuing to work on the music post the movie’s release… we finally finished work on all the songs going on the music album last evening! But we can’t officially get it up online today because everyone has a holiday for Dussehra.. and offices needed to shut by early yesterday evening…So many apologies from me and the entire music team to anyone who was waiting for it…"

Ayan also expressed his wish of releasing Brahmastra's score as a separate album. He wrote, "Another piece of news connected to the Music is that we are considering… just considering… releasing the Score of the Movie as a separate album, as the film finishes its theatrical run after a few weeks… It’s something we had worked very hard to create but will need a fair amount of work still to compile as an album so we’re evaluating if people would actually enjoy listening to it !"

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.