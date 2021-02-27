Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon going to move in together in their new house which under construction. Read on to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are painting the town red ever since they accepted their relationship in public. They have become the new IT couple of Bollywood and are growing strong each passing day. The couple is soon going to move in together, and often they are spotted at the construction site of their new house to check the progress.

Now a report is doing around their new abode, which is surely going to make you excited. As per SpotBoye, Ranbir Kapoor is planning to have a huge canvas of his lady love's old and candid pictures. The actor has planned to turn the collage of Alia's candid pics into a mosaic tile.

Not just this, even Alia has a separate space at her place dedicated to Ranbir. That corner is filled with Ranbir's unseen and throwback pics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Now, this sounds interesting, and we are sure that after reading this even, you are getting excited to catch the first glimpse of that corner and Alia's mosaic tile.

On the work front, Alia is hitting the headlines ever since Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser released. The actress has blown away the minds of her fans with her spectacular acting in the film. What grabbed the attention was her heavy voice. To get into the skin of the character, Alia learned the cuss words in Gujarati and Marathi. She even changed her voice to give a realistic look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he is gearing up for his first release of this year, Shamshera, co-starring Sanjay Dutt. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 25, 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, for the first time, lovebirds will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated film Brahmastra. The first part of the film is scheduled to release this year. Earlier, the first part was supposed to release last year in December. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak makers had to postpone the release.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv