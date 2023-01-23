Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Working With 'Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar' Co-Star Shraddhya Kapoor, Says 'We Share Similar Creative Energies'

Ranbir Kapoor is returning to his customary romantic comedy style with his next movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar directed by Luv Ranjan opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Fans were thrilled to witness the fresh combination of the lead pair in the movie.

When the movie's trailer was launched in Mumbai on Monday, Ranbir, who attended the event alongside Shraddha and Luv, spoke about making his long-awaited comeback to the genre and working with his co-star, whom he has known since his childhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In one of the actor's most well-known movies, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), he played Kabir who was reluctant to settle down and establish roots in one area. The movie also starred Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

During the trailer launch, Ranbir acknowledged that it was challenging for him to play a character in a rom-com. He also called Shraddha Kapoor "a commercial box-office superstar" and lauded her.

Ranbir said, "I've known Shraddha since I guess she was born and I was born, because our parents are friendly. So, we've been friends for a long time. But working with her, I really realized that we share similar creative energies. I know she comes from the same kind of passion, dedication and fire to give our best."

"She's an actress who is loved by so many people, if you can say a commercial box-office superstar. Her coming to this film gave a lot of value and I think it is Luv's genius that he cast both of us together. It was amazing working with Shraddha and I hope that we can work together in the future," he added.

Shraddha is veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's daughter. Her mother Shivangi Kapoor's sisters Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure are also actors. Ranbir also hails from a film family. His late actor father Rishi Kapoor, and grandfather Raj Kapoor were all iconic actors.

Ranbir married Alia Bhatt in 2022. The duo started stating on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. They welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.

On March 8, the Holi-themed movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar—which also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi—will be released in theatres.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar—which also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and stand-up comic Anubhav Singh Bassi—will release in theatres on Holi on March 8.

Watch the trailer here: