New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir and Alia fans have been eagerly waiting for the big announcement -- their wedding. Several rumours of their wedding date surfaced online, however, nothing turned out to be true yet. Though the couple has spoken about tying the knot, they are yet to lock a date. As per a recent rumour, the duo can get married in April this year. But in a recent interview, Ranbir has said that a wedding date is still not set yet.

In a conversation with Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the wedding date for his and Alia's wedding. The actor told the publication that while the wedding will take place, a date is yet to be finalised.

“I don’t know when I’m going to get married. We haven’t really decided on a date. But that is definitely on the cards. We haven’t chapoed (printed) the cards yet but it is on the cards," Ranbir was quoted as saying by the Film Companion,

Ranbir also told NDTV, “I won’t give out date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."

Earlier, Ranbir's auntyRima Jain during an interview with Pinkvilla said that she wasn’t aware of a wedding taking place in April.

“Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. A wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when," Rima was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Back in 2020, during an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir talked about his wedding plans with Alia Bhatt. The actor further said that if it had not been the pandemic, the duo would have tied the knot in 2020 itself.

Talking about Alia's work front, the actress is basking in the glory of her recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, Ranbir is filling in for his late father Rishi Kapoor at the promotions of Sharmaji Namkeen. Ahead of the release of the film, a heartwarming video of Ranbir was released by Amazon Prime where he said that Sharmaji Namkeen is the fondest memory of his dad for him.

Ranbir will be next seen in YRF’s Shamshera followed by the much-delayed Brahmastra. Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next in the pipeline.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen