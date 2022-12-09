Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About His 'Biggest Insecurity', 'When My Children Will Be 20, Will I...?'

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Ranbir looked dapper in a navy blue check-print blazer which he paired with a white shirt. He completed his look with a pair of classy black shades.

The Brahmastra star, who is currently embracing fatherhood, got candid about his "biggest insecurity", as evident from the video shared by Brut India.

Not only did he open up about his forthcoming projects, Ranbir also talked about parenting and more stuffs. When asked about what changed him after becoming a father, the Barfi! actor said, "I'm wondering why did I take so long. My biggest insecurity is that when my children are 20 or 21, I will be 60 years old. Will I be able to play football with them? Will I be able to run with them?"

"I don't work a lot, about 180-200 days. She (Alia Bhatt) does a lot more work and is way more busy. But we will balance it out. Maybe I'll take a break when she's working, or she can, when I am out for work," he further noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brut India (@brut.india)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April, this year. The duo's wedding was attended by close family and friends. The couple gave birth to a baby girl in November, whom they named Raha.