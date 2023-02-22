Ranbir Kapoor recently wrapped up shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. On Tuesday, several videos from the after-party went viral on social media, where the actor can be seen in high spirits, dancing to iconic Bollywood songs.

In a video shared by a fan club of Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram, the actor can be seen dancing on his chartbuster track Dilliwali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Ranbir Kapoor fans took to the comments section of the post to react to the video. One user wrote, “Is there anything he can’t do?’, while another wrote, “He is a fabulous dancer.”

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in pivotal parts. The film is slated to be released in theaters in August 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film starred Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles and was directed by Ayan Mukerjee.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Netflix docu-series, The Romantics. The actor spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Raj in Dilwale Dulhaniyaa Le Jaayenge was aspirational.

"Raj was everything! You know, he could do anything! I think Aditya Chopra gave us a character, that was aspirational, he was naughty, he was charming, like it shook you up! I know I saw that film probably 20 times in the theatre!” said Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the romantic comedy film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film also stars stand up comedy star Anubhav Singh Bassi and is directed by Luv Ranjan.

The film will mark the first time onscreen pairing of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and is slated to be released in theaters on March 8, 2023. The film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.