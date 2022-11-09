Ranbir Kapoor Completes 15 Years In Bollywood: Why He Is A Fan-Favorite Despite Not Being On Social Media

Ranbir Kapoor needs no introduction as he is one of the most prominent names in the Bollywood industry. Coming from a showbiz family, or we can say from the family of Bollywood’s forefathers, Ranbir grew up seeing his family members performing on the big screen. Despite being a starkid, Ranbir Kapoor made his own space and name in the Bollywood industry with some impeccable performances.

Known as the ‘Çholocate Boy’ of tinseltown, Ranbir made his debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Sawariya’ in 2007. Although the charm of Sanjay Leela Bhansali did not attract the audience, the list of admirers Ranbir bagged was impeccable to witness.

Ranbir left his fans in awe with his white towel dance in the ‘Jab se tere naina’ song turning everyone’s head. Establishing himself as the highest-paid actor in Bollywood and being featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012, he marked his prominence by bagging several awards for his performances including 6 Filmfare Awards.

Stamping 15 years in the Bollywood industry with over 30 roles, Ranbir Kapoor has never been active on any social media platform. Being the hunk mogul for over a decade he has always kept himself away from the wrath and fame gained via social media. Despite his absence from the social media platforms, Ranbir’s fan following has always been on steady growth.

Though the actor faced some flops in his career including ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’, ‘Roy’, and ‘Bombay Velvet’, he came back with a bang with hits like ‘Barfi’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, entering the 100 crore club.

In 2022, the actor made his comeback after 4 years on the big screen with ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Brahmastra: Part 1’. While Shamshera was not able to lure the audience, Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmahstra broke all his previous records and collected Rs 431 Crore making it his highest-grossing film.

It is interesting to witness how he stayed away from the bandwagon of social media in an age where all his competitors are tapping into the game and utilizing the advantages of the digital platforms.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in an untitled project of Luv Ranjan opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The actor also got married to his long-time girlfriend Alia Bhatt earlier this year and the power couple became the parents of a beautiful girl on November 6, 2022.