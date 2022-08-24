'I Want To Say Sorry': Ranbir Kapoor Apologises Over Comment On Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy Weight Gain

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently slammed by the netizens after he called his wife Alia Bhatt 'phailoed' in a recent Youtube interview. The actor, now, has apologised for the same in a recent promotional event for his upcoming movie 'Brahmastra: Part 1-Shiva'.

Ranbir on Wednesday reached Chennai for the promotion of his upcoming sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra' along with south director SS Rajamouli and actor Nagarjuna. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghajab Kahani actor, on being asked about his recent comment on his wife Alia, apologised to the media.

"Yes, absolutely. Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. And what happened on that, I think it's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny," Ranbir said. "I really want to apologize if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered. I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn't mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So I am sorry if I have hurt anyone about it," the actor added.

This came after a clip of a recent interview of Ranbir and Alia streamed online where the former jokingly called the later 'phailoed'.

Ranbir and Alia along with director Ayan Mukerji started a YouTube live session for the promotion of their film. During the live session, when the duo was asked why they are not actively promoting 'Brahmastra' in the way they do for other movies, Alia replied, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not 'phailod' everywhere, right now our focus is..."

It was at this point that Ranbir cut her in between and pointed at his wife's baby bump saying, "Well I can say somebody has phailod (referencing her weight gain)." However, he did add that his comment was meant as a joke.

Though Ranbir made it clear that he was joking, unfortunately, it did not go well with many social media users, who later slammed the 'Shamshera' actor for allegedly 'fat-shaming' Alia.

