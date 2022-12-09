Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's Luv Ranjan Film’s Title To Be Announced On THIS Date

Several pictures from the shooting of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film have gone viral on social media. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been shooting for their upcoming film with filmmaker Luv Ranjan for quite some time now. The trio have been shooting in various locations across the world and are eyeing a next year release for their highly anticipated film.

The film’s title has not been locked yet, making the fans eager to get more information about the movie. According to reports, the name of the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film’s name is all set to be announced next week.

“It’s the festive season, wherein the audience is in the mood to celebrate. Luv and his team feel that this is the best time to introduce the audience to the title of his film and also plaster the release date of the film in the mind of the audience. He has shot a special video to announce the film title and it’s expected to be out by early next week,”a report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

The report in Pinkvilla added that the special video for the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film will also be attached to James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ film, which is slated to be released in the theaters next week.

“Avatar is among the biggest releases of world cinema and is expected to attract crazy footfalls. The announcement video will be screened with Avatar at several properties,” the report added.

The film will mark Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s first time pairing on the big screen. The duo have previously collaborated for commercials but have not done a full feature film together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has been keeping busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, ‘Animal’. The film, which also stars Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, has been helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh’ fame.

‘Animal’ is expected to be released in theaters next year.