Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Combined Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind | Deets Inside

RANBIR Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved and adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple got married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family. The power couple is each other's biggest cheer leaders as well.

While both Alia and Ranbir are currently basking in the success of Brahmastra, take a look at their combined net worth. As per several reports, Ranbir and Alia's combined net worth is more than Rs 800 crore approximately.

Alia Bhatt's Net Worth

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most successful actresses in the film industry and has given back-to-back hits in 2022. She is also one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. As per reports, Alia Bhatt's net worth is approximately Rs 517 crores (USD 68.1 million).

The actress gave back-to-back four hits this year--including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Brahmastra. Moreover, Netflix's film Darling was produced by Alia Bhatt under her own production house 'Eternal Sunshine Productions'. She is also the founder of the children's clothing line 'Ed-a-Mamma'.

Alia is also the brand ambassador of big companies like Aurelia, Cornetto, Lay’s, Frooti, Duroflex, Manyavar, Flipkart, Cadbury, Blenders Pride and many more. Talking about her luxurious cars, she owns Audi Q7, Audi Q5, Audi Q6, BMW 7 Series, Land Rover, Range Rover and others.

Ranbir Kapoor's Net Worth

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood and has given big hits like Brahmastra, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Wakeup Sid, Barfi, Sanju, etc. As per reports, Ranbir's total net worth is around Rs 330 crores. His house Vastu is over Rs 30 crore. The Barfi star reportedly charges Rs 50 crores per project. Talking about the advertisements, the actor reportedly charges Rs 6 crores.

He is the face of many big brands like OPPO, Tata AIG, Coca-Cola, Myntra and Oreo. He owns a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. His other cars include a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (around ₹2.5 crores) and an Audi R8 (around ₹2.3 crores) as well.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir were seen together in Brahmastra and they were starred opposite each other for the first time. They will be seen together in the second and third instalments of Brahmastra.