B-Town sweethearts, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt's pictures have gone viral on the internet. Just a day before Valentine's day, the two love birds are making the headlines for being madly and wholly in love.

In the photo that went viral on the internet, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen standing opposite sides of a gate and they are staring in to the eyes of each other like there is no one else on the planet left beside them.



The relationship between the two, Alia and Ranbir fumed on the sets of Ayan Mukherji's directorial Brahmastra. In the Pics, Ranbir (Shiva) and Alia Bhatt (Isha) are shooting for the same picture. The film casts of the movie feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Besides them, Shah Rukh Khan is also said to have a cameo in the film.

The Movie Brahmastra is a trilogy based on modern mythology. Speaking on the film Ayan Mukherji told Variety, "Brahmastra, is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and set in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways, it is modern mythology of our own. And in that modern spectrum, Mr. Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the wizard is to Frodo Baggins - he plays the wise teacher guide, who helps Shiva's character to actualise his powers and find his destiny."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled film, Shamshera, and Animal. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently promoting the release of her next 'Gangubai Kathiawad'. She will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, RRR, Jee Le Zaraa among others.

