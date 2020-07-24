New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, several films had to stop their shootings. Among many films, Brahmastra, which has been in a buzz for a long time now, also had to stop its shooting. However, ever since the government has allowed the shootings to resume as a gesture to the Unlock phase, many artists and actors are slowly returning to work. Recently, a report claimed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra might also begin its shooting from October.

According to a Mid-Day report, the much-hyped Brahmastra has about 26 days of pending work on the film. Some action scenes of Ranbir Kapoor and some conversation portions with Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy are still left to shoot.

The report by Mid-Day quoted a trade source saying, “If the crisis is relatively under control, and things go as planned, the film will go back on floors in October. Ayan has broken down the shoot into two shifts — 9 am to 2 pm, followed by another from 4 pm to 9 pm. There will be two separate minimal crews for the stints, with each unit adhering to on-set safety guidelines.”

The report further claimed that the makers were hoping that by October, the decision regarding actors above 65 years of age would be reversed and that may enable Big B to join shoots. It also stated that the theme song of Brahmastra is yet to be shot with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films. The duo is admired for their off-screen relationship by millions. However, audiences are looking forward to the off-screen chemistry of the duo. The film also stars Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan and actress Mouni Roy. It is helmed by Ayan Mukherjee.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma