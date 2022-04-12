Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has taken a physical and more clear form from the view outside the Bollywood star couple's residence. There are several footage and clips doing rounds on social media that claim that Ranbir and Alia are all set to tie the knot this weekend.

For the past few days, it was being reported that the most loved couple of the tinsel town Ranbir and Alia will get married on April 14, but now several reports have surfaced that state otherwise. As per the latest buzz, Ralia will get married on April 15. One the same, new and conflicting information seems to surface every day as neither the couple nor their families have uttered a single word on the date of the wedding yet.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt's uncle, Robin Bhatt, clarified to AajTak that the couple will have a Mehendi ceremony on April 13, and their wedding is scheduled for April 14. Now, Alia's stepbrother, Rahul Bhatt, revealed to AajTak that the couple has decided to change the date of their wedding.

Rahul said, "The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing. Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there's a lot of pressure. I give my word that there's no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon." He also clarified that the wedding would happen by April 20.

Ranbir Kapoor's actor-mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt were spotted shooting on Monday but they didn't divulge any details regarding the wedding.

Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt said that his friend Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, has requested him not to say anything about the wedding. "So how can I disregard her request," Mahesh Bhatt told AajTak.

Meanwhile, amid all the security and tight-lipped family, the wedding preparations seem to be in full swing as the iconic RK Studios was lit up and Vatsu, Ranbir Kapoor's home where the wedding is supposed to happen has been covered by the curtains. There were several trucks filled with decorative items and utensils and most importantly Sabyasachi outfits for the bride and groom that made their way to the wedding venue before the coverings.

Meanwhile, paps are constantly updating us with each detail of the wedding and speaking on the same a pap jokingly told PTI that "Even if you put a curtain or do not confirm anything to us, we will find a way. We will show the Ranbir-Alia wedding."

