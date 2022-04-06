New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become the talk of the town, and the reason is their marriage. Several roumours surfaced online that claimed that the duo is set to tie the knot this month. Both the Bollywood stars have been dating each for quite a long time, and are set to promise forever to each other now.

As per media reports, Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot next week at RK house in Mumbai's Chembur area. The wedding ceremony will be attended by family members and close industry friends only. The reports further suggest that the duo can tie the knot between April 13 to 17 in Mumbai.

Now, the guestlist for the Ranbir and Alia's wedding is floating over the internet. According to a report in India Today, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Zoya Akhtar are invited to the wedding. Varun Dhawan and his brother Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukherjee, designer Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranja, and Manish Malhotra have also received the invitation.

Ranbir Kapoor's cousins including, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan will also be attending the wedding.

Media reports also claim that Ranbir and Alia will throw a huge reception party for other industry friends at the end of this month. The couple has also invited Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aditya Chopra, and others for their reception party.

Both Alia and Ranbir have been vocal about their relationship in public. As per media reports, the duo has been dating for four years now. Alia Bhatt's Instagram feed is also proof of the duo's relationship, as several times the actress posted pictures of their vacations together and visited each other's houses for family functions.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen