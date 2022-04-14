New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-loved couple of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now married. The couple tied the knot on April 14th at Ranbir Kapoor's residence 'Vastu' in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with just family and close friends. Soon after their wedding Alia Bhatt made their wedding official.

Taking to Instagram Alia Bhatt wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

She added, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love,Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️"

The couple shined like diamonds in the gold and white Sabyasachi outfits. Alia Bhatt wore a white and gold Sabyasachi Saree and adorned it with Mathapatti and a beautiful smile, on the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome in his white and gold sherwani. The couple on the same day made their first public appearance as husband and wife and waved to paps. RK stole the show infront of his fans as he just grabbed Alia Bhatt and carried her inside the house.

There have been many pictures and videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding doing rounds on social media take a look here:

Meanwhile, their wedding ceremony was attended by many close friends and family. Given that both Ranbir, Raj Kapoor's grandson and a scion of the first family of Bollywood, and Alia, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, are from Bollywood families, the star presence was a given and kept the cameras whirring.

Among those who came in were Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor and her family, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor. From Alia's side, parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen were spotted. Industry friends Ayan Mukerji, director Karan Johar, industrialist Akash Ambani, and wife Shloka Ambani were also in attendance.

Posted By: Ashita Singh