Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to get married today, on April 14 as confirmed by Ranbir's sister and mother, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Neetu Singh. The actors are expected to tie the knot at 2 pm at the RK flat in Vastu apartments in Pali Hills, Mumbai. It is going to be a close-knit family affair with only 20-30 guests attending the wedding.

On Wednesday, the pre-wedding festivities of the highly awaited wedding took place at Ranbir's residence Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hills. The festivities kickstarted with Ganesh Puja followed by the Mehendi ceremony and Sangeet. Many guests were spotted arriving for the functions but they were mainly family members like Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and many other members of the Kapoor and Bhatt family. Besides them, Akansha Ranjan, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda and her husband, and others were also clicked as they reached the venue.

Here are the LIVE updates from the wedding:

Ranbir and Alia Marriage: When will the wedding start?

As per media reports, the wedding is expected to start at 2 pm at RK’s flat in Vastu apartments in Pali Hills, Mumbai. It will be followed by a special function at the RK House.

12:32 IST: RK's Barati's arriving

12:01 IST: Ranbir's mother Neetu shares Mehndi pic showing husband, Rishi's name written on hand

10:50 IST: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir to Pose for media at 7 pm:

Ranbir and Alia will pose for the media at 7 pm, Alia's security in-charge Yusuf informed reporters stationed outside the wedding venue.

10:47 IST: Neetu, Riddhima haldi look:

10:10 IST: Alia Bhatt's father spotted taking a morning walk amid the hustle-bustle in the wedding house:

10:00 IST: Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima reached RK's house for the Haldi ceremony.

9:40 IST: Alia's mother and sister, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt reach for Haldi ceremony

9:30 IST: karisma kapoor and others share a glimpse of Mehndi ceremony

9:00 IST: More from the Mehndi ceremony

