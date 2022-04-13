Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid all the buzz around the reported wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, it has now been reported that their wedding festivities will start today, April 13. As per reports of NDTV, all wedding festivities of Ranbir and Alia will start from today's Mehendi function, which will be held at Vastu, the apartment complex in Mumbai's Pali Hills where the couple lives.

Pooja will be held in presence of immediate family and at around 2 pm the ceremony of Mehendi will begin. As per the information available, the functions of Ranbir-Alia's wedding will be attended by close friends and family only.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, the staff and other members meant to be helping in the wedding arrived at the couple's apartment Vastu. However, as per various paps videos on social media, it can be seen that the staff were told to hand over their phones and their back, as well as front cameras, were sealed with pink coloured tape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On Tuesday, Rahul Bhatt had told Aaj Tak that, the reported wedding date of Alia and Ranbir has been postponed and will be now held on April 15. Although amid tight-lipped family and security, we haven't been able to get a confirmation on it. Before this, the rumoured date for the reported wedding to happen was April 14th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

This week was buzzing with updates on Ranbir Alia's wedding and its ongoing preparations at Vastu, the wedding venue. The apartment complex has been screened off with cloth but paparazzi captured police arriving yesterday. Meanwhile, the Kapoor family home - Krishna Raj Bungalow - and RK Studios have also been lit up.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima and her family - husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara was spotted arriving for the wedding in Mumbai.

Posted By: Ashita Singh