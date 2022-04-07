New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors Alia and Ranbir are one of the most adored couples in the industry and have recently become the talk of the town. Both the actors have been vocal about their relationship in public. Several rumours surfaced online that the duo is set to tie the knot this month between April 13 to 17 in Mumbai. Now, a new report about the duo's alleged wedding has surfaced online. As per the reports, the Bollywood stars will get married in the RK family house.

While an official confirmation is yet to be made, a source disclosed to ETimes that the RK family house Bungalow in the Chembur area is being decked up for Ranbir and Alia's big day. As per the report, the preparations for their wedding have already begun at the venue. The reports further suggest that the wedding bells will begin April 13-14 onwards and will continue for 3-4 days. As per the media report, the wedding will take place in Punjabi traditions.

“Family means the world for the Kapoors. It is perhaps the last Kapoor shaadi from this generation, which is why they wanted to keep it close to their roots,” the source was quoted as saying by ETimes.

The RK bungalow is huge and lavish and has ample space to accommodate friends and family for the wedding. However, both Ranbir and Alia's family have been tight-lipped about the ceremony.

The duo is reportedly set to tie the knot on April 17, as this particular date for their wedding is dominating online trends almost every day.

Meanwhile, recently during an interview, Ranbir responded to the question about his wedding with Alia and said this will happen soon.

“I am not bitten by the mad dog that I would announce the date to the media, but I can tell you that. Alia and I are both planning to marry. I’m hoping it happens soon," Ranbir as quoted by News18 said.

Talking about Ranbir's work front, then the actor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra alongside Alia Bhatt. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Ranbir also has Shamshera in his pipeline along with Vaani Kapoor. He will also feature in Animal along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna.

Alia, on the other hand, is working on her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen