Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt To Star In Romantic-Comedy Film? Brahmastra Stars React

ALIA BHATT and Ranbir Kapoor are currently enjoying the success of their film Brahmastra. The movie has collected over Rs 300 crores at the box office worldwide and has been getting a lot of love from the audience. This is the first time Ranbir and Alia were seen together in a film. Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the couple will be seen in a romantic-comedy film as well. Ranbir recently opened up about these rumours in an interview with India Today.

Ranbir said that he and Alia have not signed any film together other than Brahmastra Patt 2. “Alia and I have a real-life comedy going on. I don’t know if we need to do a film together,” said Ranbir Kapoor as quoted by India Today.

Meanwhile, Alia said, "Ayan is so protective of me and Ranbir together that I don’t know if he will let us do anything apart from the Brahmastra films. But as Ranbir said, our life is only a rom-com so there you go.”

Talking about Brahmastra, the movie will be made into a trilogy. The first instalment was titled 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' and the second instalment is titled 'Brahmastra Part Two: Deva'. The movie also had some interesting cameos. Shah Rukh Khan was seen as Vanarastra in the film and Deepika was seen in a small cameo as well. Deepika's role in the movie is not revealed yet. According to various reports, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will have a major role in Brahmastra 2.

The makers are also expected to start working on Brahmastra 2 by the end of the year. "Ayan has more or less written the script for the entire Trilogy before he started shooting Part 1. Now he needs to fine-tune Part 2, make it more racy and perhaps accentuate the plot points which have been liked in the first part. Karan Johar (the producer of the Trilogy) and his co-producers Fox-Star are keen to kick off Part 2 sooner rather than later. Ayan wants to take a break before getting into Part 2. But it looks like he won’t be allowed any respite,” a source was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.