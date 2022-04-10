New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has created a massive buzz on the internet. Recently, as per a media report, Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt confirmed Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Several reports of the couple's alleged wedding are doing rounds on the internet. The duo have been dating for quite some time now and are set to promise forever to each other.

While Alia and Ranbir have always been vocal about their relationship, the duo remained tight-lipped about their wedding. However, now as per a recent media report, Alia and Ranbir might soon make an official announcement about their wedding.

Alia and Ranbir's fans are on cloud nine with the news of their wedding, and now they are eagerly waiting for the couple to make the big announcement.

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple, told Bollywoodlife.com, "Alia and Ranbir have always been vocal about their love and relationship. Then why would they not talk about their marriage? The IT couple of Bollywood will make an announcement of their wedding within a few days. Ranbir himself told the media that he and Alia have all the intentions of getting married soon. They haven't made any official announcement because they are extremely busy with their prep. Both Ranbir and Alia have fulfilled all their professional commitments and have currently engrossed themselves in the preparations as just merely a week left".

"Ranbir and Alia will also be not making any public appearance now, they will come out in the public eye as Mr and Mrs Kapoor. Talking about the wedding formal announcement, they will tell the world about it before their wedding, unlike VicKat, who informed the world with their wedding pictures. Ranbir and Alia are right now enjoying every moment of their wedding prep, and they deserve that space," the source further added.

What all we know about Alia and Ranbir's wedding?

As per a report in India Today, Alia's uncle and Mahesh Bhatt's half-brother Robin Bhatt revealed that the couple is set to tie the knot on April 14, and Alia's Mehndi will begin on April 13. Following Alia's uncle, Alia's cousin brother Rahul also confirmed that he is invited to the wedding. Reports also suggest that the couple will tie the knot in RK's Mumbai apartment, Vastu.

According to a report in India Today, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Zoya Akhtar are invited to the wedding. Varun Dhawan and his brother Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukherjee, designer Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranja, and Manish Malhotra have also received the invitation.

Ranbir Kapoor's cousins including, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan will also be attending the wedding.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen