New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most talked-about couples in the Bollywood industry. Recently, Bollywood fans have witnessed some grand and exciting marriages, and another wedding is coming up. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly set to get married in April 2022. As per media reports, the couple is set to tie the knot in Ranthambore.

As per a report in ETimes, the initial preparations for Alia and Ranbir’s wedding have already begun. The report further states, “Those in the know believe that Ranbir-Alia will choose to marry in Ranthambore, Rajasthan because that’s where the two have vacationed the most, and it’s a favorite destination for both."

It should be noted that Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif also tied the knot in Ranthambore with Vicky Kaushal at Six Senses resort Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

Earlier, as per a report in BollywoodLife, Ranbir and Alia dropped their plans for a destination wedding and would tie the knot in Mumbai itself.

“Alia and Ranbir might not to a destination wedding but will get hitched in Mumbai itself. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close and loved ones, they don’t want to do a lavish wedding. It will be closed knit affair as Ranbir and Alia, both are very private individuals," a source quoted as saying by BollywoodLife said.

The source also added that Ranbir's uncles and Alia's father will not be able to travel far for the wedding, so the couple decided to drop the plan for a destination wedding. So, the couple decided to drop the plan for a destination wedding.

Another reason for Ranbir and Alia's wedding delay was their upcoming film Brahmastra. As per the latest update, the film is scheduled to release in September 2022. This will be the first time that Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen space together. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in key roles.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen