New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid all the buzz about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage, it was recently reported that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir will ditch any destination wedding to get hitched at RK House in Mumbai in April 2022. However, Randhir Kapoor has thrashed all the reports suggesting the same.

“I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me,” Ranbir’s uncle Randhir told Hindustan Times.

The report further suggested that Veena Nagda, who is a renowned Mehendi artist also denied any bookings for Alia and Ranbir's wedding. She said, "Nobody has contacted me yet. I met Alia a couple of days back but no mention of the wedding from her either. If the wedding is indeed happening this month, then it’s really going to be short notice for me,” Hindustan Times reported.

Earlier, it was being speculated that the couple will tie the knot in a close-knit ceremony in the coming month of April. It was also said that around 450 people will be attending the power couple's wedding and the wedding will be managed by Shaadi Squad wedding planners.

Let us inform you that neither Ranbir Kapoor nor Alia Bhatt or any member of the Kapoor family has revealed anything related to the wedding. In the year 2018, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love with the sets of a film. They had made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be both seen in Ayan Mukerji's next Brahmastra. Alia was previously seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi' and RRR and will be next seen in RockyaurRani, Jee le Zara, and Darlings. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was busy promoting his father's film Sharma Ji Namkeen and will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's next and Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

Posted By: Ashita Singh