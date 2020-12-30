As per rumours doing rounds in industry Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have not headed to Ranthambore just for vacation but for the very special reason.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rumours regarding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding have been doing rounds for quite a long time now but no update is there as of now, however, we have brought you updates regarding the duo's engagement.

Yes, you read it right, as per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the love birds and their families have not headed to Ranthambore just for vacation but for the very special reason. It is said that the couple might get engaged today that is on 30th December, in the presence of their parents and few industry close friends.

On Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor along with his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima and girlfriend Alia Bhatt were spotted at Jaipur airport. Soon after we saw Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ayan Mukerji at Pink city's airport. We also saw Alia Bhatt's family including father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The whole bunch have headed to Ranthambore National Park near Sawai Madhopur where they have booked a five-star hotel for their stay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

As per industry murmurs, a brief engagement ceremony will be organised by Ranbir and Alia. Proper and strict security arrangements at both the hotels where their families and friends are stationed.

Also, are rumours doing rounds that Karan Johar who is currently holidaying with Malaika Arora and her in Goa will air-dash in the city for the ceremony. Well, the family have yet not confirmed the news, however, if it's true then it's the most happening news for all the Ranbir and Alia fans.

Meanwhile, lately, Ranbir Kapoor in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand revealed that if pandemic had not been there then he and Alia Bhatt would have got married by now. He said, "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv