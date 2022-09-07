Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Stopped From Entering Ujjain Temple During Brahmastra Promotions | Watch

Bollywood actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were stopped from entering Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Tuesday night after a ruckus broke out citing the latter's old remark on beef-eating.

The couple was supposed to join director Ayan Mukerji for the Mahakal aarti but couldn't attend it as they faced massive protests outside the temple by the Bajrang Dal activists. As per a report of the news agency PTI, the incident was confirmed by a Mahakal police station official who informed that the cops resorted to cane-charge to disperse the protesters.

However, despite the cane charge, the protesters did not allow Ranbir and Alia to enter the temple premises. 'Jai Shriram' slogans were raised by the Bajrang Dal workers as soon as Ranbir and Alia arrived at the spot to take darshan.

“We will not allow them to worship at the holy Mahakaleshwar temple as a few days back Ranbir had said that he likes to eat mutton, chicken and beef in non-veg food,” Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Choube said as quoted by the news agency PTI. Even Alia had said that those who want to see her film 'Brahmastra' should watch while others who are not keen shouldn't, he claimed.

Protest broke out at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple when Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt went for photo-op. Such was d anger that they had to run away without entering d temple premises.



U eat beef & glorify your beef eating on camera & think that Hindus can be fooled by photo op at temple? pic.twitter.com/o7SSukhejl — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) September 7, 2022

However, director Ayan Mukerji took darshan of the deity, temple priest Ashish Pujari confirmed to PTI.

The police official said they have taken action under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against a right-wing activist.

Ayan, meanwhile, also shared a picture of him inside the temple on his social media handle. Taking to Instagram, Ayan wrote, "Feel very happy and energised to have visited Mahakaleshwar Temple today… Got the most beautiful darshan. Wanted to make this visit to close the film-making journey on Brahmāstra, and to get all the positive energy and blessings for our Release."

Brahmastra is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Earlier, Alia, Ranbir, and Ayan had also announced pre-release premiere of the movie. Taking to Instagram, Alia wrote, "Verified ATTENTION! ATTENTION!!!! 3 days to gooooooooooooo."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

She also shared a small video clip where the trio can be seen siting with the crew of Brahmastra in a movie theatre. They reveal in the video that it is the first time when they are watching the film in 3D. Further, they also announced that they are organising a screening in Mumbai for fans. The fans can book their tickets and can watch the film in the movie hall with Alia, Ranbir, and Ayan, that too a day ahead of the actual release of the movie i.e., on September 8, 2022.