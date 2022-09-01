Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Spotted In Mumbai, Fans Call Them 'Most Hardworking In B-Town' | Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in full swing promoting their much-anticipated film of the year 'Brahmastra'. The couple is visiting several places from dawn to dusk to promote their film. Meanwhile, post-midnight on Wednesday, both Ranbir and Alia were spotted leaving a recording studio.

The videos of both stepping inside their car are doing rounds on the internet. While Ranbir as usual looked vibrant in a red kurta and paired it with denim jeans, Alia was seen radiating the pregnancy glow. For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir are set to become parents soon. Back on June 27, the couple announced their pregnancy through an Instagram post.

Alia was seen wearing a Yellow kurta as she smile for the camera. Meanwhile, Ranbir was also seen posing with a bunch of fans.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video went online, several fans spammed the comment section. While one wrote, “He doesn’t look tired, he’s tired! They complement each other so much. Hope you all reward their hard work by watching their new movie when it comes out." Another commented, “Oh Goddd the most hardworking 2 in the industry they look soo tired but still give their 100% to their work kudus to you guys.”

About the film 'Brahmastra'

The movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is set to hit the big screens on September 9, 2022. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. Giving a treat to fans, the movie will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.

Meanwhile, on Ranbir's work front, the actor will be next seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. on the other hand, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. The Netflix film will also star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.