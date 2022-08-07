Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Reveal Why They Didn't Disclose Their Relationship To Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating each other while shooting for their film Brahmastra. As the release date is coming closer, the couple is promoting their film along with director Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir and Alia have talked about their close bond with Ayan many times and Alia has also called him 'wonder boy' many times. During the launch of Brahmastra's song 'Deva Deva', Ranbir and Alia revealed that they did not tell Ayan about their relationship, fearing that he would 'freak out'.

Ranbir said that Ayan would direct their attention towards Brahmastra during their conversations. He said "Alia, Ayan, and I have spent so much time making Brahmastra that so much has changed in our lives over the years. During these years, whenever we met, Ayan would always be obsessing over Brahmastra. After every conversation, Ayan would always be directing our attention toward Brahmastra. At one point, when Alia and I had started dating, we couldn't even tell Ayan that we'd started seeing each other, fearing that he would freak out."

Ayan added, "I had a very mature reaction when Ranbir broke the news to me. I had to be at my best behaviour with my close friends."

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji shared some behind the scene footage of Brahmastra and talked about how it began. Sharing the video, Ayan wrote, "Chingariyan ye jo mere seene mein hain dafan… Inko zara deke hava ban jaoon main agan… As we enter the last month, leading up to the release of our movie… here’s something that takes us back to the Beginnings of Brahmāstra!".

In the video, he said, "From the start, the vision of Brahmastra was to create a cinematic spectacle, unlike anything that had been created in Indian Cinema before. We will see a new, amazing, never-seen-before world in this film that could be created with modern technology. But the soul of this movie is inspired by our culture, our ancient Indian stories and our spirituality. Brahmastra's story is so vast that it couldn't be contained in a single film. Therefore, I decided that this story will be told in three parts."

Ayan also revealed that he gave 10 years to Brahmastra, but it was needed to give the audience once in a lifetime experience. Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.