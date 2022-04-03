New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Yes, it is confirmed, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally going to be married this month only. The couple is said to tie the knot in April in the presence of their near and dear ones. According to a Pinkvilla report, the most waited marriage could take place in the second week of April as the close ones of the nuptials who will be attending the wedding have been asked to keep themselves free around that time.

The marriage will be a close-knit affair. as both Alia and Ranbir have kept their private life away from the limelight. Also, unlike the pomp of most celebrity marriages, this one is going to be a simple affair. If reports are to be believed, the venue of Ranbir and Alia's wedding is none other than Kapoor's ancestral home, which is the RK House. Possibly, the venue has been decided by Ranbir himself as we all know how close he is to his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor- who lived in the house. Even his parents, late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married at the RK House on January 20, 1980. Following the tradition, Ranbir is now going to take the seven circumambulations of marriage with her lady love in the same house.

Around 450 people will be attending the power couple's wedding as per Pinkvilla's report. The wedding is going to be managed by Shaadi Squad wedding planners. If you are wondering why the wedding dates are not revealed yet? Well, that could be because the Kapoors wanted the marriage to take place in April end, but the Bhatt family wants the marriage to be commemorated as early as possible since Alia's maternal grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan is not keeping well.

So, are you excited about Ranbir and Alia's wedding? So are we!

Posted By: Sugandha Jha