New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's much-loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted celebrating Diwali in style together. The duo did not post their photos on social media yet their photos are doing rounds on social media as both Ranbir and Alia were seen at her new house.

The Tamasha actor was seen in red-colored kurta whereas, Alia was winning the hearts with her dark colored ethnic outfit and she carried it with delicate jewellery, she further complimented her look with bindi and jhumkas.

The photos of the lovely couple are doing rounds as they were seen posing with Alia's chef Dilip. Earlier this year, Alia moved to her new house, she was previously living with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. They had moved out of their parents' - Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt's - house.

Recently, Alia also posted a video in which she shared that she is missing Shaheen. From the video, it was clear that Shaheen was not in town.

The couple was last seen together at Alia's mother Soni Razdan's birthday party. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samaira were also seen at the bash.

On the work front, the duo is soon going to be seen on the same screen together. Recently, they were caught up with dubbing for their film 'Brahmastra'. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the pivotal role. For the first time, the trio will be seen sharing a screen. The film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, had said that the film will offer the audience ‘something that’s really new and amazing and next level’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma