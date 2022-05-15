New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Love birds Alia and Ranbir on May 14 completed a month of their wedding. To mark the special occasion, firstly Alia dropped cute mushy unseen pictures with her hubby on Instagram. Later in the evening, the couple was spotted at Karan Johar’s new restaurant in Mumbai to celebrate their monthiversary. The couple went for a dinner date and was papped outside of the restaurant.

Paparazzi papped Ranbir and Alia as they stepped out of their car and headed to KJo’s restaurant. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a summer-perfect blue floral dress, Ranbir kept it simple in a shirt and jeans. The couple did not pose for the camera and went straight inside the restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

After a while, the couple was seen exiting the eatery. Ranbir was seen carrying a gift as well. Fans lauded the couple's appearance. While some adored how simple they are in front of the camera, others also pointed out that they still behave like rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend.

Back on May 14, Alia shared a bunch of unseen pictures with hubby Ranbir and oh boy! the couple looks so adorable. Sharing the picture, Alia ditched the caption part and simply added a couple of emojis to her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence Vastu. The couple promised forever each other after dating for five years. Only close family and friends were invited to the wedding.

Hours after the wedding, Alia posted a set of pictures from the ceremony and penned down a long note.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film will hit the big screens on September 9, 2022. Apart from that Alia also has Rock aur Rani ki Premi Kahani, Jee Lee Zara, and the Hollywood film Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot in her pipeline. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

