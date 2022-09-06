Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Ayan Mukerji To Host 'Brahmastra' Pre-Releasing Screening For Fans

Even before the release, Brahmastra has taken the world by storm and the audience is hyped up to watch the film. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Here's good news for all the Brahmastra fans as you can watch the movie a day before its release. Moreover, you can watch the movie with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji in 3D.

Sharing the video with Ayan and Ranbir, Alia wrote, "ATTENTION! ATTENTION!!!! 3 days to gooooooooooooo".

In the video, the trio can be seen sitting with the crew of Brahmastra in a cinema hall. They reveal that it is the first time they are watching the complete film in 3D. Further, they reveal that they are organising a screening in Mumbai for fans. The fans will watch the movie in theatres with Alia, Ranbir and Ayan on September 8, 2022, a day before Brahmastra's release date.

Meanwhile, announcing the news, the makers wrote, "Watch the most-awaited film, Brahmāstra, with Ranbir, Alia & Ayan! Join the exclusive pre-release 3D screening on 8th September, 7:30 PM onwards, at PVR Icon, Goregaon. Book your tickets now!"

Ayan also shared a glimpse of Agniastra aka Shiva (played by Ranbir Kapoor). Sharing the video, Ayan wrote, "4 DAYS TO GO…We finally finished our last touches on Brahmāstra early this morning… Monday, the day of Shiv, which feels so right."

Moreover, Ayan addressed the fans' concern about the promos killing the hype of Brahmastra. To promote the film, the makers have been sharing new promos daily on social media and many fans thought that these videos have revealed too much about the film. He wrote, "I hear some comments telling me to stop sharing clips and more shots from the movie… But for those who are watching our units and feel that way…Don’t worry. The actual movie is a whole other experience. Truly Everything about Brahmāstra will be new and fresh on the big screen."

Talking about the 3D experience of the film, Ayan wrote, "A little bit about the 3D Experience. I am so so excited for our audiences to watch it in 3D, with our final Sound and Music! Going to watch the final 3D Print myself soon and if I’m getting excited about it personally after having lived with every shot in this movie for so long, am so hopeful about what others will FEEL."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie will release in theatres on September 9, 2022. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.