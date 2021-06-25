Several B-town stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh were seen stepping out of their houses to resume shooting for their upcoming films or advertisements.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! After weeks, Maharashtra started with the unlocking process of witnessing a constant dip in COVID-19 cases. As soon as the unlocking phase began, just like other businesses, the film industry was also seen getting back on its feet. Several B-town stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh were seen stepping out of their houses to resume shooting for their upcoming films or advertisements.

Here's a list of actors who have returned to their sets to resume the work:

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood's Shehenshah has resumed the shoots of Vikas Bahl's Good Bye, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The actor resumed the shooting in Mumbai and even shared a selfie while on the way to the sets. Taking to Instagram he wrote "7 am .. driving to work .. first day shooting after Lockdown 2.0 .. on with the PANGOLIN mask .. and the MANIFESTATION : every day in ever way things will get better and better and better"

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor was recently snapped outside the studio for a shoot. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are going to resume the shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. They will wrap up the last remaining portion scheduled in Budapest, Hungary, post-August 2021.

Ranveer Singh

The actor has stepped out of his shell to resume the work. According to a report in the Times of India, the actor is shooting for a huge project which is under wraps and will be announced soon.

Ajay Devgn

The actor was snapped outside a studio in a rugged look. He was clicked shooting for an ad in Mumbai.

Kirti Kulhari

The Four More Shots actress has also resumed the work. The actress shared a video from a vanity van as she was getting reading for a shot.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv