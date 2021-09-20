Alia Bhatt took to her official social media handle to share family pictures where she was seen posing with father Mahesh Bhatt, sister Pooja Bhatt and beau Ranbir Kapoor. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Be it family gatherings or events, love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor barely leave each other's side. And this was proved again when the duo celebrated the actress' father, Mahesh Bhatt's birthday recently.

Yes, as the filmmaker turned 73, his family including daughters Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt decided to celebrate the special day where the latter surprised him with balloons. The little get-together was graced by Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

In the clicks shared by Alia on her official social media handle, everyone can be seen posing together as a happy family. Dropping the pictures of the celebration on her Instagram account, Alia wrote, "73 years young! Happy birthday papa"

Pooja Bhatt too took to her social media handle to share the pics of the birthday bash a wrote, "The birthday boy.. But don't miss the setting girl!"

As soon as the Bhatt siblings shared their pictures, right from fans to their friends started pouring in their wishes, Actor Jackie Shroff commented, "Boss happiness always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in their upcoming film Brahmastra. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Produtions and also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

Apart from that, Alia is currently filming for another Karan Johar's project titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in South director SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Farhan Akhtar's 'Lee Le Jaara' co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal