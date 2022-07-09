Ranbir And Vaani Kapoor's Steamy Photoshoot For Shamshera Promotions Lits Internet Again

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are raising the temperature with their sizzling photoshoot for the Shamshera promotion. Vaani Kapoor has been dropping some stunning pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on social media, which has made their fans just awestruck. Ranbir and Vaani are paired opposite each other in Shamshera.

Sharing the pictures, Vaani wrote, "Fitoor. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Earlier, Vaani dropped some other pictures from the photoshoot. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Keeping each other company... Balli & Sona". Vaani looked beautiful in a red top and shorts. Whereas, Ranbir looked handsome in a white Ganji and black trousers.

Talking about Vaani's performance in Shamshera, Ranbir said, "We really enjoyed each other's company. I think what she's done in Shamshera is quite outstanding and I am looking forward to how people find her character and her performance. She has a very important role in the film and people will have to wait to see the film to understand how important her role is."

Ranbir also said that Vaani is focused and a fine actor. He said, "Vaani is a very fine actor. She is someone who works very hard. She is so focused that she is always wearing headphones, listening to music and trying to be in character. Many times I've tried to distract her and just have a stupid conversation. We really befriended each other."

Shamshera is set in the 1870s under British Colonisation. Ranbir Kapoor's character is a dacoit, who loots people during weddings and festivals. Vaani Kapoor plays the role of a dancer and Ranbir Kapoor's love interest. Sanjay Dutt is an antagonist in the film, who works for British officers.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the movie will release in theatres on July 22, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla.