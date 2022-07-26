Ranbir And Anil Kapoor Shoot For 'Animal' At Saif Ali Khan's 'Pataudi Palace' | See Leaked Pics

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Animal'. The movie has been hitting the headlines ever since its announcement. Earlier, the star cast of Animal was shooting in Himachal for the film and the pictures from the set went viral on social media. Currently, the actors are filming in Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace and some behind the scene pictures have surfaced on social media.

Many Ranbir Kapoor's fan pages have shared pictures from the Pataudi Palace. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor can be seen together.

Ranbir Kapoor shooting for animal in Delhi 😭

(He is looking hot 🥵♥️) pic.twitter.com/z1IqYqwQ5Y — ♡ (@RanbirAlialove) July 25, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in a clean-shaven look and has sported a black outfit. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor wore an all-black formal outfit. For the unversed, many Bollywood movies and shows have been shot in the Pataudi Palace. This includes Veer Zaara, Mangal Pandey, Julia Roberts’ Eat Pray Love, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Saif Ali Khan’s recent web show, Tandav.

Earlier, the star cast was in Himachal to shoot for the film. Animal's female lead Rashmika Mandanna was also there. In the picture, Ranbir can be seen wearing a beige pair of pants and a black zipper along with the traditional red and grey Himachali cap. Rashmika can be seen in a casual outfit comprising a white t-shirt and black denim. She was also spotted wearing the Himachali cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was supposed to play the female lead in the film. But the actress opted out of the project and Rashmika Mandanna was finalised as the leading lady.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Shamshera, which is currently running in theatres. The movie has earned over Rs 30 crore in three days. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra, along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The movie will release on September 9, 2022. Moreover, the actor will also star in Lun Ranjan's untitled romantic comedy, along with Shraddha Kapoor.