New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's love bird, Alia, and Ranbir are all set to tie the nuptial knot today (April 14), and wishes from all spectrum for the couple are pouring in. After Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar, extended their wishes to Ranbir and Alia, Bollywood industry's Big B, Amitabh Bachchan has also wished the couple for their new journey. The megastar penned down a sweet note for the couple on social media, wishing them all the best for their special journey.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared the first glimpse of the song, Kesariya. Sharing the video, the megastar wrote, "Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmastra".

Amitabh Bachchan also features in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Take a look at Amitabh's post here:

Ahead of best friend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding Ayan Mukerji wished the couple 'All Love and Light' by releasing a glimpse of Kesariya. Taking to Instagram, Ayan wrote his warm wishes for the couple.

Sharing the video, Ayan wrote, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And... For this Sacred Journey, they are going to embark on it soon. Ranbir and Alia... my closest and dearest people in this world... my happy place, and my safe place... who have added everything to my life... and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie."

Ayan Mukerji signed off the post with these words: "We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to celebrate them... as a gift to them, and to Everyone! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight.

Take a look at Ayan Mukerji's post here:

Even Filmmaker Karan Johar also dropped a special note for Ranbir and Alia. Taking to Instagram, Karan wished the couple the new beginnings.

Karan Shared a small clip from the upcoming song Kesariya and wrote, "Love is light, and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more"

Take a look at Karan Johar's post here:

Meanwhile, Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday (April 13), confirmed the wedding date of Alia and Ranbir to paps. Neetu was spotted saying that his to-be daughter-in-law is the best, and the couple will tie the knot on April 14. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up their Mehendi function on a dazzling note, and several B-town celebs were spotted at the event.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen