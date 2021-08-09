Lara Dutta in a recent interview opened up on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage. She said that the duo may tie the knot this year. Scroll down to learn more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's great news for all the Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt fans as the couple is all set to tie the knot this year. Well, yes, we know you are thinking that this news pops up every time with no solid confirmation. But this time it all seems real as Bell Bottom actress Lara Dutta has spoken about it.

Yes, Lara in an interview talked about Ranbir and Alia while answering a question about couples from the younger generation. Speaking to Times Now he said, "I believe that they are getting married this year."

Yes, you read that right! So finally if Lara is to be believed, the duo's fans will soon hear the wedding bells.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia have been together since 2017, and as per reports, they both have made up their minds to get married for a while now. Alia is very close to Ranbir's family and the same is with Ranbir. The two are often spotted with eachother's parents.

Even Ranbir spoke about his plans to get married. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, he said, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

Now isn't it exciting? Well, wait till you come across yet another hint from the Kapoor family. Recently, Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor was questioned about adding Alia to their family. To this, Karisma just smiled and zipped her mouth.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will feature in their first film together, titled Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. The film was earlier suppose to release last year but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release date has been postponed.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal