New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran and late actor Rishi Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' has hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime today (March 31st). To give a tribute to the legendary actor, several popular celebrities from Bollywood came together in a heartwarming video in order to celebrate Rishi's legacy. The video included faces such as Aamir Khan, niece Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, nephew Aadar Jain, and Tara Sutaria.

All the celebs were seen dressed like Rishi Kapoor as they grooved to his popular song ‘Om Shanti Om’ from the blockbuster film Karz. The video brought back delightful memories of the handsome hero who was adored by millions for his charming personality. Several actors from the film world celebrated Rishi's stellar career and gave him a heartwarming tribute.

Watch the video here:

The movie has already hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime and fans can watch Rishi Kapoor's magic on the OTT screen. Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen features Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

Juhi Chawala, who will also be seen in the film opened up about her experience of working with Rishi Kapoor during an interview with zoom.

"I just loved working with Chintu Ji because he was one of those actors... he was not self-obsessed at all. He was the character and then he was there. He barely looked into the mirror. He never looked into the monitor and in this film, especially, I used to watch him act and he was so good, he was so good, I started looking and thinking 'how is this not happening with me, how does he just do it," Juhi was quoted as saying by Zoom.

Sharmaji Namkeen is an Excel Entertainment Film in association with Macguffin Pictures. The film also features Paresh Rawal stepping into the late actor’s shoes. Rishi Kapoor lost the battle to life due to cancer before completing the shoot following which Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to complete the movie.

