'Rana Naidu' Trailer Out: It's Rana Daggubati VS Venkatesh In Upcoming Netflix Web Series

The much-anticipated trailer of netflix web series Rana Naidu is finally out. It stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh in the lead roles. Fans' attention has been piqued by the reunion of Venkatesh and Rana, even though the teaser appears promising.

In the trailer, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, who play an estranged father and son pair, were shown enjoying an acrimonious equation.

According to Indian Express, Rana Daggubati spoke about working together in Rana Naidu. He said, "From the time I made it in my career, I knew I would do this at some point in my life. And I just wanted it to not be a cliche, and be something that we can consistently revisit. Revisit those characters over and over again. I couldn’t have asked for anything better than Rana Naidu, these filmmakers, and Netflix. So, I am very happy."

Venkatesh, who portrays the character of Naga in Rana Naidu, opened up about his experience of working with Daggubati. "I mean it was really wonderful. I got to work with my nephew Rana and he’s done a wonderful job," he said.

Venkatesh went on to state, "But as Rana was saying, it was not the usual kind of family drama. I am not soft with him. We are not singing songs. This isn’t what people will expect from us. This is very different. There are some hard hitting dialogues. But it was really nice and I am really glad that we got to do it. There is a lot of work in it."

The web series has been directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. It also stars Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais. Rana Naidu will release on Netflix on March 10.