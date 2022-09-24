Rana Naidu Teaser: Fight Between Rana, Venkatesh Daggubati Will Keep You Hooked To Your Seats | Watch

TOLLYWOOD stars Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati are all set to star together in a Netflix web series 'Rana Naidu.' For the first time, the uncle-nephew duo will be seen against each other and the actor will be seen in a father-son relationship in the show. Netflix India released the teaser of Rana Naidu at the Tudum 2022 global fan event.

Sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote, "It’s time for the ultimate Daggubati VS. Daggubati! But this is not your everyday family drama. Watch this uncle-nephew duo go head-to-head in #RanaNaidu, ARRIVING SOON!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Earlier, Netflix shared the pictures of the star cast after the wrap-up of Rana Naidu. Informing about the wrap-up of the series, Netflix on their official Instagram account wrote, "Some news to make your Monday better: IT’S A WRAP ON THE SETS OF RANA NAIDU AND WE’RE ONE STEP CLOSER TO SEEING OUR FAVES ON SCREEN".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Rana Naidu is an official adaptation of the show 'Ray Donovan'. The show revolves around a con-man from Mumbai who is the go-to person for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem. However, his father stands against him to stop him.

Venkatesh also shared some more glimpses from Rana Naidu. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "The solution to all your problems. Catch #RanaNaidu only on @netflix_in , coming soon! @ranadaggubati

#TUDUM"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkatesh Daggubati (@venkateshdaggubati)

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu also stars Suvreen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais.

Meanwhile, Netflix Tudum 2022 has also announced upcoming web series and movies at the global fan event. Other projects include Guns And Gulaabs, Monica O My Darling, Qala, Nayanthara: Beyond the fairytale, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, CAT, Soup, Scoop, Kathal, Class, Khufiya and many more. Netflix will soon announce Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut film 'Heart Of Stone' as well at the global fan event.