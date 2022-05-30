New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Our favourite Tollywood stars Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati are all set to star in a Netflix web series Rana Naidu. The series will star the uncle-nephew duo against each other and will stream on Netflix. It is the official adaptation of the American show Ray Donovan, which starred Liev Shreiber. Now, the star cast of Raina Naidu has wrapped up the shooting for the much-awaited series.

Informing about the wrap-up of the series, Netflix on their official Instagram account wrote, "Some news to make your Monday better: IT’S A WRAP ON THE SETS OF RANA NAIDU AND WE’RE ONE STEP CLOSER TO SEEING OUR FAVES ON SCREEN".

Earlier, Rana Daggubati announced the series and shared a picture with uncle Venkatesh Daggubati on Instagram. He wrote, "Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @venkateshdaggubati and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix."

Meanwhile, Venkatesh wrote, "I've seen @ranadaggubati grow up right in front of me from a young boy to a fine actor. But in Rana Naidu, he better watch out. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix. @krnx @suparnverma @locomotiveglobal @netflix_in @viacbsglobaldst".

Rana Naidu is an adaption of Ray Donovan and it revolves around a con-man from Mumbai who is the go-to person for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem. The series is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma and it stars Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Suvreen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais.

Rana Daggubati was last seen in Bheemla Nayak and 1945, and Venkatesh Daggubati starred in F3: Fun and Frustration. Meanwhile, Suvreen Chawla was last seen in acred Games and Decoupled.

