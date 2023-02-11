Rana Daggubati Lands Into Legal Soup, Baahubali Actor Allegedly Threatened Man To Vacate Land : Report

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati has reportedly landed into a legal soup. In an alleged case of land grabbing, a lawsuit has been filed against the actor and his father Suresh Babu. The issue centres on a valuable property in Hyderabad's film nagar area.

According to media reports, a businessman, named Pramod Kumar, filed the complaint against father-son duo. He alleged that they both threatened him to vacate the land that belongs to him. In a court filing, the complaint claimed that the cops were following the movie star's orders. The investigation into the case is still ongoing.

According to reports, the complainant Pramod was given a lease on the property by Rana Daggubati's father in 2014 so he could build a hotel. Suresh Babu allegedly opted to sell the house for Rs 18 crores because the lease expires in February 2018. He allegedly gave Pramod Rs 5 crore to complete the operation.

However, Pramod was charged with a crime for allegedly failing to vacate the property. Pramod also went to court, alleging he hadn't taken the Rs 5 crore payment.

On the professional front, Rana Daggubati will be next seen in Rana Naidu. The film is an official adaptation of the 2013 American crime series Ray Donovan. Apart from Daggubati, the movie will also star Venkatesh Daggubati, Sushant Singh, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla in key roles.