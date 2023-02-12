Rana Daggubati, Father D Suresh Babu Land In Legal Trouble Over Land Acquisition Case; Deets Inside

South superstar Rana Daggubati and his producer father D. Suresh Babu have landed in legal trouble. A local businessman Pramod Kumar has named the father-son duo and has filed a case against them. The businessman has alleged that the father-son duo was forcing him to vacate the land belonging to him.

This situation led to a summon issued for Rana Daggubati and D. Suresh Babu in the matter by the third additional chief metropolitan magistrate court at Nampally. The father-con has been asked to appear in court for their 1st hearing on May 1st this year.

The businessman also alleged that the land in question was leased out to him back in 2014 by D. Suresh Babu. As the lease came to an end, the producer sold the property for Rs 18 Crore. He also claimed that he has already paid 5 Crore as part of the deal, but Suresh Babu has not yet bothered to complete the process of registration.

Also, before resolving the matter, the producer transferred the property to his son Rana Daggubati's name. According to a report in Pinkvilla, some henchmen were hired by Suresh Babu to forcibly evict the businessman from his milkshake outlet, where afterward the whole matter was reported at the Banjara Hills Police Station.

However, both Rana Daggubati and Suresh Babu have not yet commented on this matter. Rana Daggubati has delivered blockbuster hits like 'Bheemla Nayak' and 'Virata Parvam', whereas he will next be seen in the Netflix series 'Rana Naidu.'

The project will also mark his collaboration with uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. The pivotal cast of the series includes Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee.