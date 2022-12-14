  • News
Rana Daggubati Birthday: Wife Miheeka Bajaj's Mushy Wish Will Melt Your Heart

Miheeka Bajaj pens a special birthday post for her husband is filled with pure love and childhood memories

By Piyali Bhadra
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 11:36 AM IST
Miheeka Bajaj wishes husband Rana Daggubati on his 38th birthday (Image Credits:@miheeka/Instagram)

South Superstar Rana Daggubati is celebrating his 38th birthday today 14th December. Taking the celebrations to Instagram, Rana's wife Miheeka Bajaj penned a long-worded post for her better half, sharing a series of nostalgic pictures for the birthday boy.

Miheeka Bajaj dropped a string of pictures, starting from Rana Daggubati's childhood days to his most recent ones. Miheeka also wrote a heartfelt note stating, "Happy happy birthday to the cutest baby turned most good-looking man! Look at how gorgeous he is! Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring into my life! I was looking for a husband but found a best friend instead. You are all things wonderful rolled into one! Really doesn't get better…"

Expressing her love for him, she further added, "I love you baby...My love for you knows no bounds so now you're stuck with my crazy for life! Have the best year ahead and may all your dreams come true! @ranadaggubati."

 
 
 
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot during the lockdown on August 8, 2020. Their wedding was a close-knit affair and was only attended by their family members and some close friends. Many Tollywood personalities also attended their wedding ceremony including Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ram Charan sharing a close bond with the couple.

 
 
 
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are childhood lovers and have known each other for a long period. Miheeka Bajaj went to school with Rana Daggubati's sister and has thus shared a close bond with the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana Daggubati is all set for his upcoming OTT release alongside his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. The actor will be seen as Rana Naidu, whereas the film is helmed by the director duo Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma.

The web series will be released on Netflix and is an adapted project from the popular American crime series named 'Ray Donovan.' The series also features Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, and Zessica Harison, in prominent roles.

