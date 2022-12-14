Rana Daggubati Birthday: Wife Miheeka Bajaj's Mushy Wish Will Melt Your Heart

South Superstar Rana Daggubati is celebrating his 38th birthday today 14th December. Taking the celebrations to Instagram, Rana's wife Miheeka Bajaj penned a long-worded post for her better half, sharing a series of nostalgic pictures for the birthday boy.

Miheeka Bajaj dropped a string of pictures, starting from Rana Daggubati's childhood days to his most recent ones. Miheeka also wrote a heartfelt note stating, "Happy happy birthday to the cutest baby turned most good-looking man! Look at how gorgeous he is! Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring into my life! I was looking for a husband but found a best friend instead. You are all things wonderful rolled into one! Really doesn't get better…"

Expressing her love for him, she further added, "I love you baby...My love for you knows no bounds so now you're stuck with my crazy for life! Have the best year ahead and may all your dreams come true! @ranadaggubati."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miheeka Daggubati (@miheeka)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot during the lockdown on August 8, 2020. Their wedding was a close-knit affair and was only attended by their family members and some close friends. Many Tollywood personalities also attended their wedding ceremony including Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ram Charan sharing a close bond with the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miheeka Daggubati (@miheeka)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are childhood lovers and have known each other for a long period. Miheeka Bajaj went to school with Rana Daggubati's sister and has thus shared a close bond with the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana Daggubati is all set for his upcoming OTT release alongside his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. The actor will be seen as Rana Naidu, whereas the film is helmed by the director duo Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma.

If you need something fixed, Rana Naidu is your man. And according to #Tudum, he's coming to @NetflixIndia sooner than you think. Gear up to see me & @VenkyMama fight it out in Rana Naidu - Streaming Soon! pic.twitter.com/lkLxmwCeOz — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 24, 2022

The web series will be released on Netflix and is an adapted project from the popular American crime series named 'Ray Donovan.' The series also features Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, and Zessica Harison, in prominent roles.